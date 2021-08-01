Huobi Token (HT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $190.94 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $190.94 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $11.07 or 0.00026824 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.43 or 0.00798294 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

