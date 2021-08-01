HUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $332.70 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. HUSD has a market capitalization of $552.12 million and $332.70 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00798666 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091211 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 551,937,881 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

