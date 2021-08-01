Hush Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $355.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

