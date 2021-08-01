Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 60.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBP opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Huttig Building Products has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 64.10%.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

