HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of HUYA worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HUYA. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

HUYA stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.