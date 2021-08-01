Hxro 24 Hour Volume Reaches $940,254.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $110.52 million and $940,254.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00797691 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00090225 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

