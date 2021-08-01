Hxro Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $774,515.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $110.59 million and $774,515.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

