Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several research firms have commented on H. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,673,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

