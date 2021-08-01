HYCON (HYC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. HYCON has a total market cap of $364,049.92 and $53,218.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00057041 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,114,299 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.