Hydra Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Hydra has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $63.10 million and approximately $445,191.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.35 or 0.00039723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00136994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,248.36 or 1.00192931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.00833574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,721,182 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

