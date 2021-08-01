Hyper Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $771,647.07 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $771,647.07 and $64,145.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

