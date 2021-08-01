I/O Coin (IOC) One Day Volume Hits $1,144.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.80 million and $1,144.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,020,156 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

