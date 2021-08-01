IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after buying an additional 535,393 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $137.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

