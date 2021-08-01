Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $81,069.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $11,021.87 or 0.26432599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $81,069.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00133721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.14 or 1.00000286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00825648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

