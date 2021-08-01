Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Reaches $10,533.26 on Major Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $52,654.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10,533.26 or 0.26474358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00101999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00136678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,764.09 or 0.99943254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00831214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

