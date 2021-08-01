ICE ROCK MINING Reaches Market Cap of $118,172.94 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $118,172.94 and approximately $25,872.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

