ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $663.97 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002525 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $663.97 million and $65.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,637,098 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.