ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $243.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.86. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $245.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.