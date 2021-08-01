Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00135315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.41 or 0.99991782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00829357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.