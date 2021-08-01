Ideaology (IDEA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $445,398.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $445,398.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,773,296 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

