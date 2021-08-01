Idena Market Cap Hits $5.81 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $78,716.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00103636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136647 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.80 or 0.99767301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007532 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,136,584 coins and its circulating supply is 46,630,618 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

