IDEX (IDEX) Trading 9.5% Higher This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $3.45 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00785906 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00039711 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,310,723 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.