IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Decreased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.75.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $25.63 on Friday, reaching $678.53. 697,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $621.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

