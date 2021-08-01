Idle (IDLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.28 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00011476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $363,811.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00103636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.80 or 0.99767301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.00827583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,943 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

