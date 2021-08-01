iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $281.14 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00008465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $281.14 million and $63.67 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.81 or 0.00783103 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00039690 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

