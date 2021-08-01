Ignition Price Reaches $0.0341 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Ignition has a total market cap of $49,202.71 and approximately $335.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 90% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,650.12 or 1.00069580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00030800 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00068675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010231 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,455,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,442,259 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

