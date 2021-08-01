Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce $3.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.70 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.95 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $182.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

