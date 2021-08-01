IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 147,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.59 on Friday. IMAC has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMAC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IMAC by 300.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in IMAC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

