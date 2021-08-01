Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of Immersion worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Immersion by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Immersion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Immersion by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.56 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $233.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.