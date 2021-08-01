Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Immunovant by 128.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

