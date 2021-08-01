Impleum (IMPL) One Day Volume Tops $50.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Impleum has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $114,046.22 and $50.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,246,926 coins and its circulating supply is 10,139,980 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

