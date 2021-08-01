Impleum Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a market capitalization of $109,138.06 and $48.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,250,741 coins and its circulating supply is 10,143,795 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

