Impossible Finance Trading Up 3.2% Today (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00009654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $678,348.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00102987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,845.92 or 0.99109946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00822249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

