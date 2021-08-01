Incent Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Incent has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $893,770.57 and approximately $22.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00101569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.07 or 1.00077814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.07 or 0.00827303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

