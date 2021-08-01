Indexed Finance (NDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $35,200.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00008839 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $35,200.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00135416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,498.53 or 0.99832387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.00835274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

