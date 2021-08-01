ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ING opened at $12.80 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20.
ING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Recommended Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.