ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING opened at $12.80 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.