Ink (INK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $430,349.06 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00101693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00135083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.66 or 1.00040012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.08 or 0.00825133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars.

