Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $655,770.51 and $1,568.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.71 or 0.00787772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.