Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $639,297.89 and $1,544.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00797621 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00090971 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

