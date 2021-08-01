Innova Price Tops $0.0500 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $344,872.23 and approximately $5.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001146 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 203.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

