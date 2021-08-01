InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research firms recently commented on INNV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 87,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,894. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.