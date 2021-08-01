Innovation Blockchain Payment Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.17 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $108,691.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00776715 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,909,396 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

