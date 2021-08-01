Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

IIPR stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.60. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.