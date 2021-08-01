Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $222.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

