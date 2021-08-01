Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,277.8 days.

Shares of Inpex stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

