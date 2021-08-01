Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,277.8 days.
Shares of Inpex stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27.
About Inpex
