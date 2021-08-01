InsaneCoin (INSN) Hits Market Cap of $162,878.04

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $162,878.04 and $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00399376 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002714 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.01033168 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,619,751 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

