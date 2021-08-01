Insula Tops 24-Hour Volume of $776.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Insula has a total market cap of $629,451.43 and $776.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insula has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 968,823 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

