Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1,543.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 167,664 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Insulet worth $46,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $279.69 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $192.98 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,151.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

