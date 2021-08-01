InsurAce Price Hits $1.28 (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and $2.03 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00103636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.80 or 0.99767301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.00827583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

