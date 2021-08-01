Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $315,572.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,974.32 or 0.99794751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.00826761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,809,596 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.